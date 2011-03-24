Ryan Feerer

Betty & June Stamp Test

Ryan Feerer
Ryan Feerer
Hire Me
  • Save
Betty & June Stamp Test typography logo
Download color palette

Stamp test for the Betty & June business cards and clothing tags.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 24, 2011
Ryan Feerer
Ryan Feerer
I make things!
Hire Me

More by Ryan Feerer

View profile
    • Like