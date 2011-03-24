Zoltan Sebestyen

Inkpal logo mascot

Zoltan Sebestyen
Zoltan Sebestyen
  • Save
Inkpal logo mascot logo mascot ai vector respiro media inkpal ink
Download color palette

You can also see it on http://www.inkpal.com

View all tags
Posted on Mar 24, 2011
Zoltan Sebestyen
Zoltan Sebestyen

More by Zoltan Sebestyen

View profile
    • Like