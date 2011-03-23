Jesse Dodds

Are you Shpongled?

Jesse Dodds
Jesse Dodds
  • Save
Are you Shpongled? ios twisted records shpongle icon ui
Download color palette

A little peak at some iOS UI work I've whipped up for my friends at Twisted Records. Not 100% yet, but coming along nicely I think. Would love to hear any feedback thus far :)

View all tags
Posted on Mar 23, 2011
Jesse Dodds
Jesse Dodds

More by Jesse Dodds

View profile
    • Like