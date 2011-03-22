kyleduford

Multi-city Dropdown

kyleduford
kyleduford
  • Save
Multi-city Dropdown navigation website
Download color palette

Working out a new way of listing all our cities on therethere.com. This is a comp of a transparent dropdown if the user clicks "Shop by City" and is grouped by Region.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 22, 2011
kyleduford
kyleduford

More by kyleduford

View profile
    • Like