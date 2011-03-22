Jared Fager

Store Startup Homepage (iPad Portrait Mode)

Jared Fager
Jared Fager
  • Save
Store Startup Homepage (iPad Portrait Mode) website responsive design ipad grain wood blue green
Download color palette

Working on a responsive layout for iPads and other tablets to display in portrait mode.

5c8baa3b3776d896752f95f03546ad9d
Rebound of
Store Startup Homepage (Desktop)
By Jared Fager
View all tags
Posted on Mar 22, 2011
Jared Fager
Jared Fager

More by Jared Fager

View profile
    • Like