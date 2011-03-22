Kyle Neath

Beer, snow, ruby and some design nonsense

Tweaking my presentation for later this week. Sometimes I like to add subtle details that won't show on a projector (linen pattern) for those who download the presentation later.

Posted on Mar 22, 2011
