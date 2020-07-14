Mental Health App Home Page Design

The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

What’s up, guys! Check out our recent attempt to design an app for getting psychological counseling.

How do you feel about the colors? Did we manage to calm you down? 💆🏻‍♀️

💬 It’s a landing page of an app for those who seek a specialist and want to receive proper psychological support. It describes the company providing the services and the flexibility of communication means (users can solve their problems not only by meeting face-to-face but also by communicating via phone or video call — at any time).

🌿. At the top of the shot, you can see a heading naming this landing’s purpose and an illustration — it’s a depiction of how users feel after discussing their problems. At the bottom, there are cards writing up the advantages of using the service.

🌊. The background color is night-blue. It helps users calm down and concentrate on the problem. Bright yellow aims to lead people to positive associations and draw their attention to it.

The customized illustration plays out in a more unique feel. Besides, we added animation (to cards), which makes the app smooth and silky.

Created by Victoria Minaeva

