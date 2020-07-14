Health Tracker App

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hola! 👋🤑
This is an online banking solution that helps to keep track of all of financial activity. Its unobstructed interface lets you get stuff done in an easy way and saves you heck a lot of time.? Hope you like it guys. Cheers! ✨
Feel free to give me some feedback.
And do some magic and press "L". 🪄
----------------
Let's work together :
📩Email : kurginyann.new@gmail.com
😎Instagram : borodtouch