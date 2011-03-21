Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Jan

Gowalla Map

Jan
Jan
Hire Me
  • Save
Gowalla Map design web white orange gowalla
Download color palette

Gowalla Map let's you create an interactive map with all your gowalla spots & stamps.

I made this during a lazy sunday afternoon with the Gowalla API and Google Maps API. Credit for the icons and design inspiration go to Gowalla off course.

Give it a shot at:
http://janvanlysebettens.com/gowallamap/

View all tags
Posted on Mar 21, 2011
Jan
Jan
Design Lead & Creative Developer
Hire Me

More by Jan

View profile
    • Like