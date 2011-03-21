Trending designs to inspire you
Gowalla Map let's you create an interactive map with all your gowalla spots & stamps.
I made this during a lazy sunday afternoon with the Gowalla API and Google Maps API. Credit for the icons and design inspiration go to Gowalla off course.
Give it a shot at:
http://janvanlysebettens.com/gowallamap/