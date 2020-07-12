Ling

Ling
Ling
Contact network webdesign ui ux design website illustration design web uidesign ui
  1. Kizuna.png
  2. Homepage3.png

Hi friends,
Check out my latest design for a contact network service in Japan. 😋 So excited to work on this project and find out how beautiful Japanese is!
Have a nice weekend. 👋

Posted on Jul 12, 2020
Designsquack 🦆🦆🦆
