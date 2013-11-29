Holiday Sale

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
To celebrate the season of celebrating, we're having a big sale that starts today and runs through December 31st. Here's what you can (and should) take advantage of through the end of 2013:
• 20% off all job listings (now $240 for a 30-day ad, normally $300)
• 20% off all Dribbble Equipment orders (use coupon code HOLIDAYSALE at checkout to receive the discount)
• FREE job listings for teams (all team accounts can post jobs for free until December 31st)
Enjoy, folks! And Happy Holidays from us here at Dribbble HQ in Salem, Mass. to wherever you’re working and making wonderful things.