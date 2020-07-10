Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Durmuş Kavcıoğlu

Bringova - Making Choice

Durmuş Kavcıoğlu
Durmuş Kavcıoğlu
  • Save
Bringova - Making Choice native app option selectbox checkbox choose apple pay payment method addresses modal stack card stack bottom sheet single choice multichoice ios user experience iphone x mobile app ux ui design
Download color palette

Bringova Food Delivery App Project based London, UK

Durmuş Kavcıoğlu
Durmuş Kavcıoğlu
Designing Experience for Digital Products

More by Durmuş Kavcıoğlu

View profile
    • Like