Sally app app design logo ui concept 30daysofdesign website webdesign idea design 30daychallenge
Day 5: Sally

This is my fifth design for the 7daychallenge, It is an App showcase website's landing page.
Designed with AdobeXD.

This is an open-sourced design and all files are available here:
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1Xe7CiZ1Wz2TExOTWzCfPWPB_DYcCkBu0

