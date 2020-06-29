Trending designs to inspire you
Day 5: Sally
This is my fifth design for the 7daychallenge, It is an App showcase website's landing page.
Designed with AdobeXD.
This is an open-sourced design and all files are available here:
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1Xe7CiZ1Wz2TExOTWzCfPWPB_DYcCkBu0