Cast HTML Build: Manifesto

Cast HTML Build: Manifesto
I changed the design a tad by adding numbers. If there were only "a few" slides, then I think the previous, cleaner circle navigation would work. Since there are 11 slides, I figure it's easier to navigate.

I added "pause on hover" and slides load randomly to keep things a little more interesting.

Live site (in development)

Rebound of
Buttery Manifesto
By Alan Houser
Posted on Mar 5, 2011
