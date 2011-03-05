Civilization 5 Wallpaper

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Did another game related wallpaper. I've always been a huge fan of Sid Meier's Civilization franchise and, like it's predecessors, Civ5 has already robbed me of many hours of sleep. So here's a wallpaper for all you Civ addicts out there.
☛ Download Widescreen Wallpaper
☛ Download iPad Wallpaper
☛ Download iPhone Wallpaper
UPDATE
☛ Download a cloth-only version without the 'V' (widescreen)