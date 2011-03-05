Kizuku Kitada

Metal buttons

Kizuku Kitada
Kizuku Kitada
  • Save
Metal buttons black metal silver ui design buttons
Download color palette

GUI parts which I drew with Photoshop
There is the full version in lovedsgn.com: http://dlov.es/~3pv

View all tags
Posted on Mar 5, 2011
Kizuku Kitada
Kizuku Kitada

More by Kizuku Kitada

View profile
    • Like