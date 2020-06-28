Meeting Schedule Mobile App

Trending designs to inspire you
Hi There,
This is the result of exploration today. I made 2 screen applications about of Meeting Schedule. This will make it easier for workers to manage their work.
Equipped with features such as creating new tasks, managing teams, managing jobs, invite friends, video calls, chat, notifications and contacts.
What do you think about this application? There will be more screens coming soon.
.
I Hope you guys will like it.
Your feedback and appreciation is always welcome 🙂
.
Press "L" or leave comment to let me know something.
.
