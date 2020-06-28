Yolan Sihombing

Meeting Schedule Mobile App

Yolan Sihombing
Yolan Sihombing
  • Save
Meeting Schedule Mobile App font awesome colorful typography calendar app neumorphic neumorphic design figmadesign figma photoshop uiux design mobile app ui uiuxdesign simplify
Download color palette

Hi There,
This is the result of exploration today. I made 2 screen applications about of Meeting Schedule. This will make it easier for workers to manage their work.

Equipped with features such as creating new tasks, managing teams, managing jobs, invite friends, video calls, chat, notifications and contacts.
What do you think about this application? There will be more screens coming soon.
.
I Hope you guys will like it.
Your feedback and appreciation is always welcome 🙂
.
Press "L" or leave comment to let me know something.
.
Download License Source Project 👇👇👇
https://www.uplabs.com/posts/timeline-app-neumorphism-design

Check my Instagram profile about design
📷https://www.instagram.com/uix.yolan/
-------------------------------------------------------------
Have a great work?
Contact me : yolansihombing77@gmail.com
Have a nice day 👋

Yolan Sihombing
Yolan Sihombing

More by Yolan Sihombing

View profile
    • Like