Catalog and Binder furniture print branding brochure binder catalog
60 page catalog and library spine binder.

The binder is wrapped in linen paper and 2C screenprinted.

The back cover of the catalog is scored and drilled so it can be folded and attached to the binder without affecting the design within.

Posted on Mar 4, 2011
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
