Sébastien Plaignaud

Miam

Sébastien Plaignaud
Sébastien Plaignaud
  • Save
Miam background blob virtuous
Download color palette

Virtuousquare is just saying Hello to Dribbble comunity, but don't worry he doesn't speak with mouth full.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 4, 2011
Sébastien Plaignaud
Sébastien Plaignaud

More by Sébastien Plaignaud

View profile
    • Like