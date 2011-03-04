John Mata

NBA trading card design

John Mata
John Mata
Hire Me
  • Save
NBA trading card design kobe bryant sports classic modern
Download color palette

My first shot! I design trading cards for the NBA, NFL, NHL and MLB.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 4, 2011
John Mata
John Mata
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by John Mata

View profile
    • Like