Jay Kwong

iPhone app - Scopy icon

Jay Kwong
Jay Kwong
  • Save
iPhone app - Scopy icon icon gui twitter bird ios iphone
Download color palette

My first iphone app GUI design :D , check it out ~ http://tiny.cc/5ngx2

View all tags
Posted on Mar 4, 2011
Jay Kwong
Jay Kwong

More by Jay Kwong

View profile
    • Like