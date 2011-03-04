David Cran

Braidner Survival Kits

David Cran
David Cran
  • Save
Braidner Survival Kits logo collateral print business card identity brand branding vintage retro
Download color palette

Logo (pictured here on a business card) for Braidner Survival Kits, a 'leading supplier of Emergency Preparedness Equipment & Supplies'.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 4, 2011
David Cran
David Cran

More by David Cran

View profile
    • Like