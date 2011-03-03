00 Dribbble Pv Z

Robin MacRorie

This is a box lid for a "board game" version of Plants Vs. Zombies. Basically, two little kids almost lost their mom to lupus this year and for Christmas had asked Santa for a PvZ toy. Nothing was commercially available, so I made them one out of Sculpey and tried to give the box an old-school board game look whilst still staying true to the video game.

Posted on Mar 3, 2011
