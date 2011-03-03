Tiago Balas

Pills

Pills pills app ios ui iphone
My first shot! Thanks Tom H for drafting me. :)

This is an app I'm working on (also my first), it's nearly reaching Beta phase and I would love to hear some feedback.

Posted on Mar 3, 2011
