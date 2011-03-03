Justin Pocta

Alertometer

Alertometer dial guage meter data test results score
My debut shot is actually from my first experience with iPhone UI/UX, which was just released today. I'm really excited to continue learning more about this medium and the possibilities.

Posted on Mar 3, 2011
