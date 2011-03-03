Julian Burford

Skippy Icon

Julian Burford
Julian Burford
  • Save
Skippy Icon icon skippy peanut food nutrition illustration
Download color palette

Skippy peanut butter app icon.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 3, 2011
Julian Burford
Julian Burford
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Julian Burford

View profile
    • Like