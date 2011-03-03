You're Lovely

Rowan Manning

Me and @scarlettrebecca (go on, invite her!) recently moved out and we were inundated with generous gifts!

We decided to say thank you to all our lovely friends and family with some hand-printed (lino) cards, here's the outcome :) cute?

Posted on Mar 3, 2011
