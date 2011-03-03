Farm Film Fest

A shot from a super-fast (we're taking a handful of hours) little one-page website for a local daylong film festival. The nice thing about these quick-and-dirty local jobs is that they force you to keep it simple. They also, at least in the case of this client, sort of leave you alone to do what you like. So I played with transforms and some HTML5 boilerplate. (Overkill here, but fun to explore.)

The site uses League Gothic and Crete Rounded Web from Typekit.