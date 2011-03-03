Andrew Pautler

I Love You A Latte

I am working on some food/drink related stationary right now (just for myself). The different categories are: Just Because, Happy Birthday, Happy Anniversary, Get Better Soon, Thank you, and I love you (this one)

Each one will use a different food/drink illustration and a play on words with the food or drink word. I'll post some of the others soon. Any word play ideas that people have are welcome!

Posted on Mar 3, 2011
