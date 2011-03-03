Luca Salvini

Mft

Luca Salvini
Luca Salvini
  • Save
Mft ff megano smallcaps
Download color palette

What about a slightly curved sans like Megano?

7389403b94d2cf7a0e8100ab6e066ed5
Rebound of
Mft Logo 2
By Taddeo Zacchini
View all tags
Posted on Mar 3, 2011
Luca Salvini
Luca Salvini

More by Luca Salvini

View profile
    • Like