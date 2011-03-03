Mikey Burton

California Sleeping Bag

sleeping bag california
Tiny tiny spot to illustrate the fact that San Diegoans are the most likely Americans to sleep under the stars. Final dimension ran at 1in x 1in.

Posted on Mar 3, 2011
