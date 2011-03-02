Oliver Long

Blog comments for Swatch WordPress theme

Oliver Long
Oliver Long
Hire Me
  • Save
Blog comments for Swatch WordPress theme blog comments wordpress theme template psd
Download color palette

A snapshot of the blog comments section for a new PSD template/WordPress theme I'm working on.

The Sopranos seem to approve, I think, I don't speak Latin.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 2, 2011
Oliver Long
Oliver Long
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Oliver Long

View profile
    • Like