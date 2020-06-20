👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello Folks
After A long while I am Back with another design concept. This time a Yoga Studio Landing Page.
The original context of yoga was spiritual development practices to train the body and mind to self observe and become aware of their own nature. The purposes of yoga were to cultivate discernment, awareness, self-regulation and higher consciousness in the individual.
Hope you guys like this concept & feel free to share your feedback.
Press "Like" to share some love !
Follow me on Dribbble & Instagram 😎
I am available for new projects.
Email: supriyosajib@gmail.com
Skype: live:supriyosajib
--------------------------------------------------------------------------
We are available for new projects Let's chat:
uideft@gmail.com
Follow our team😎
Dribbble