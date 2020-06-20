Sajib Das Supriyo
UI Deft

Yoga Studio Landing Page

Sajib Das Supriyo
UI Deft
Sajib Das Supriyo for UI Deft
Yoga Studio Landing Page
Hello Folks

After A long while I am Back with another design concept. This time a Yoga Studio Landing Page.

The original context of yoga was spiritual development practices to train the body and mind to self observe and become aware of their own nature. The purposes of yoga were to cultivate discernment, awareness, self-regulation and higher consciousness in the individual.

Hope you guys like this concept & feel free to share your feedback.

