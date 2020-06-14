Instagram Problem Solve, Save to Category (UX)

Hello everyone.

Today I share the most popular social app Instagram Save in the collection (problem solve). As a user, when saving a post on Instagram, it takes a long time to find the collection.

So I tried quickly to solve this problem.



So what do you think about this?

Please share your opinions.

Design : Figma

Animation : After Effects

Available for freelance work. Feel free to contact:

dezakir.uix@gmail.com

Follow me:

Behance / Instagram

Thank you.