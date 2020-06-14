Zakir

Instagram Problem Solve, Save to Category (UX)

Hello everyone.

Today I share the most popular social app Instagram Save in the collection (problem solve). As a user, when saving a post on Instagram, it takes a long time to find the collection.
So I tried quickly to solve this problem.

So what do you think about this?
Please share your opinions.

Design : Figma
Animation : After Effects

Thank you.

