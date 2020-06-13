Sean Ford

Euro 2016 Revisited

On what would’ve been the weekend that Euro 2020 kicked off, I’ve decided to do a recap of the team posters I created 4 years ago for the last tournament.

How has it been that long already?! Let’s hope by this time next year some normality has resumed in the world and the championships can go ahead safely 🤞🏻

