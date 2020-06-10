EraMeister

TaroBet - Marketplace UI/UX for Betting Platform

TaroBet - Marketplace UI/UX for Betting Platform clean web tournament skins betting gaming esports esport ux ui design
Here is a simple page design for one of my recent clients, TaroBet - Betting Platform. The project has more than 20 pages and systems.

Bet on eSport matches from more than 10 online games. You can exchange skins for money that you will use later on the betting site.

In any time contact me via me@erameister.com

Posted on Jun 10, 2020
