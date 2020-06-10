TaroBet - Marketplace UI/UX for Betting Platform

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Here is a simple page design for one of my recent clients, TaroBet - Betting Platform. The project has more than 20 pages and systems.
Bet on eSport matches from more than 10 online games. You can exchange skins for money that you will use later on the betting site.
In any time contact me via me@erameister.com