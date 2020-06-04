o l i v i a

Market Directory App

o l i v i a
o l i v i a
  • Save
Market Directory App exploration list directory listing profile map navigation search directory android app
Download color palette

One of my old works: A Farmer's Market Directory App - A more 'clean look' exploration with (the older) Material Design Guidelines. Created for Kodefox, Inc.
🙏 Credits: Photos by Unsplash
🙏 Outline Mockup: Abhishek Bhandare

o l i v i a
o l i v i a

More by o l i v i a

View profile
    • Like