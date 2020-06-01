Britton Stipetic
Never Farther. Never Closer

Never Farther. Never Closer hoppy wheat ale summer beer product design illustration beer art beer can beer branding packaging design beer illustration corona virus covid 19 covid social distancing beer label urban renewal brewing chicago beer midsommarfest summerfest music festival beer
New Beer Alert!!! We crafted this with Urban Renewal and Andersonville Chamber of commerce special for Midsommarfest in Chicago. Mike Worthington is the powerhouse behind this illustration!

As we are all adapting to living our lives socially distanced, all while wanting to maintain a sense of normalcy and community, we must keep the safety of our neighbors as our priority. With that, we collaboratively brewed a dry-hopped American wheat ale with The Andersonville Chamber of Commerce, virtually sharing the spirit of what would have been Midsommarfest with you.

