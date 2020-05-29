Uniti App was an award-winning project, competing with 1+ thousand designers from 65+ nations by designing a solution to reduce the impact of isolation on the mental health of students.

The primary aim of this project was to understand the experience and emotions of young, international students and reduce the impact of loneliness on the mental health of students.

The research intention was to examine how the solution can help the affected students and create a platform for individuals who are struggling with loneliness and anxiety.

more on this project: rkirankhan.com/portfolio/uniti