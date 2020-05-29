🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Uniti App was an award-winning project, competing with 1+ thousand designers from 65+ nations by designing a solution to reduce the impact of isolation on the mental health of students.
The primary aim of this project was to understand the experience and emotions of young, international students and reduce the impact of loneliness on the mental health of students.
The research intention was to examine how the solution can help the affected students and create a platform for individuals who are struggling with loneliness and anxiety.
more on this project: rkirankhan.com/portfolio/uniti