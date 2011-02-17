Gerardo Gean

Texas Tourism Mobile Extension of Trip Planner

This is the second part of the Big Idea I had for Texas Tourism first was creating a shell online http://traveltex.com/plan-your-trip/trip-planner and create a new product category.

Second deliver the content straight to your mobile.
I'm so excited that this idea become a reality and it really could not be done with out a great team behind.

http://m.traveltex.com/

Props to:
Fantasy Interactive to make this idea a reality.
Insite Interactive for all the back end support and APIs.
TM Advertising for producing the work.
Texas Tourism for believe on the idea.

Posted on Feb 17, 2011
