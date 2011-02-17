Jan Oelze

Circuits #2

Circuits #2 circuits web
Not sure about this. Its a part from a network-visualization. I didn't wanted to be the 1978398 person who uses a cloud-icon as an internet symbol. So I used these circuits. Even though I think most people will get its meaning, I assume its visually too complicated.

Posted on Feb 17, 2011
