News Web Site Redesign / Web Site Design

News Web Site Redesign / Web Site Design news app times of india user experience news website newspaper web site web design branding ux visual design ux design ui design ui product design design thinking design
This is the latest redesign concept of the "Times of India" new site. This new version will include a lot of new features... it's a fresh new look of a new TOI site. I hope you like it. Check it out.

    • Like