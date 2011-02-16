Scott Hill

Lego Ninja

Lego Ninja lego illustration letdown
So here's the full image of my "ninja crotch" post from a while back. It was an illo commissioned by Lego which was amazing that will never see the light of day which is not so amazing.

A much larger full image and the whole story can be seen here:
http://journal.foundrycollective.com/post/3331695571/best-worst-moment-of-my-career

Ninja Crotch
Posted on Feb 16, 2011
