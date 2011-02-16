Brittany Forks

King Henry iPhone Background

Another in my iPhone "rapgrounds" series. This lyric is from the King Henry skit on Big Boi's Sir Lucious Left Foot: The Son of Chico Dusty

Get it here: http://ge.tt/7hpusYb

