Chris Spooner

Vibrant Logo Style Icon

Chris Spooner
Chris Spooner
  • Save
Vibrant Logo Style Icon logo icon colourful vibrant
Download color palette

Preview of an upcoming tutorial for my blog - We'll be looking at how to create this abstract/vibrant/colourful logo style icon graphic.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 16, 2011
Chris Spooner
Chris Spooner

More by Chris Spooner

View profile
    • Like