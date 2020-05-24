Nanang Prasetya

Tuku Ternak

Nanang Prasetya
Nanang Prasetya
  • Save
Tuku Ternak typography mobile design mobile ui uikit mobile app livestock ux app design home ui
Download color palette

Tuku Ternak is E-Commerce Sale and Purchase of Livestock, Livestock Medicine, Animal Feed and Equipment (accessories) Livestock, application helps sellers find customers.
.
.
.
Here's the Figma link :
https://www.figma.com/community/file/997542391085333337/TukuTernak-Mobile-App

"Please press L or F for Like!"

View all tags
Posted on May 24, 2020
Nanang Prasetya
Nanang Prasetya

More by Nanang Prasetya

View profile
    • Like