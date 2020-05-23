Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Sean Ford

Logo-a-day // 23

Sean Ford
Sean Ford
logo designer icon startup logo logo for sale contemporary modern logo minimal minimalist logo logo design geometric logo abstract logo design branding symbol logo
Each day I'm sharing a logo that for one reason or another has yet to find a home (aside from my hard drive).⁠

If anyone is interested in licensing any of the designs posted, feel free to get in contact with me.

Instagram | Behance | Website

Sean Ford
Sean Ford
Creating brands that cut through the noise.
