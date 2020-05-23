Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Hema Shankar

El Profesor - La Casa De Papel

Hema Shankar
Hema Shankar
  • Save
El Profesor - La Casa De Papel sticker character illustration vector illustration vector art illustrator flat avatar flatdesign avatar flat illustration sticker design character design illustrations series netflix series the professor el professor el profesor netflix la casa de papel money heist
Download color palette

I am obsessed with this Netflix Web Series "Money Heist" a.k.a "La Casa De Papel" and came up with a flat sticker illustration of "The Professor".

Buy me a Coffee!

Instagram | Behance | Twitter
Show some love to my art hitting an "L"

Hema Shankar
Hema Shankar

More by Hema Shankar

View profile
    • Like