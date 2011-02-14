Josiah Jost

Armadillo Christmas (done w/Thinkspoon/Kendall Witherspoon)

Created with Thinkspoon for Armadillo Christmas Bazaar in Austin, Texas. http://www.armadillobazaar.com/
Note: this is my version of the type. Official version can be seen on website.

Posted on Feb 14, 2011
