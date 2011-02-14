Luke L

LaTeX Gantt Chart

latex gantt typeset
Found a brilliant gantt chart package for LaTeX, a bit of tweaking later and I have a fully customisable gantt chart included in my uni thesis.

http://www.martin-kumm.de/tex_gantt_package.php

Posted on Feb 14, 2011
